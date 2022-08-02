Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel says, the requirement of cold storage in the country is 35 million MT, while capacity of such storage is around 32 million MT.

New Delhi : As per a study on “All India Cold Chain Infrastructure Capacity (Assessment of Status & Gap)” conducted by NABARD Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. (NABCONS) that was commissioned by the National Centre for Cold Chain Development (NCCD) under Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare in the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the requirement of cold storage in the country is 35 million MT, while capacity of such storage is around 32 million MT.

Though the Government is not establishing such facilities on its own, it is implementing various demand driven schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojna (PMKSY) and Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) for extending financial support for setting up of such facilities by individuals/ entities who come forward with eligible proposals as per respective scheme guidelines.

This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today