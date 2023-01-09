Art, cuisine and creativity are a part of Indian culture since time immemorial: Union Minister of State Smt. Lekhi

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi said that art, food and creativity have been a part of Indian culture since time immemorial. India has been a pioneer in the field of soft skills since its inception. Union Minister of State Smt. Lekhi was addressing the session “Leveraging the Soft Power of India: Goodwill through Craft, Cuisine and Creativity” at Brilliant Convention Centre Indore on the second day of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas. Union Minister of State Smt. Lekhi said that the way an artist keeps refining his art in a new way; in the same way art and creativity have developed in India.

Union Minister of State Smt. Lekhi said that India has incorporated the latest technology in its art and creativity but never abandoned its culture. Today the whole world is appreciating the art, cuisine and creativity. Millet and yoga, which are becoming famous in western countries, have been a part of the Indian lifestyle since ancient times. We should be proud of our culture and the soft power it contains. Now is the time for Indians to show the way to the future to the whole world with our art and creativity.

The panel session included Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage of Mauritius Shri Avinash Teelak, Director General of NGMA in India Shri Advait Gadnayak, Author and Journalist from Bahrain Sushri Meera Ravi, Film Producer, Director and Motivational Speaker from Nigeria Sushri Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, President of Folk Arts Department of Nepal Shri SC Suman, Choreographer, Producer and Dancer from Spain Sushri Shreyasi Nag spoke about the strong cultural ties between India and the Indian Diaspora. They told that even today India’s influence is visible in foreign films, dance, art, music, food and creativity. Along with this, they also appealed to all the overseas Indians to sponsor and support Indian art, food and creativity in their country.

Representatives, visitors and art lovers from different countries who had come for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas were present on this occasion.