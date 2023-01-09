Second evening of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas adorned with songs, music and visuals about progressive India

On the evening of the second day of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention, a programme of songs, music and dance based on the theme of progressive India in Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Odissi dance styles was presented at Nakshatra Garden by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in Indore.

The cultural presentation depicted the progress of scientific and space science from ancient India to the present. Not only this, the fabric of Madhya Pradesh’s Maheshwari saree, weaving process and the rich handloom heritage of Madhya Pradesh were also displayed beautifully through dance. The cultural heritage of different states of India was also presented through dance. Along with this, subjects like Surya Namaskar etc. were skillfully shown through dance and music in a play based on Ayurveda and Yoga of India. This 32 minute presentation was followed by the second segment based on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by top eight winning artists from the Foreign National entries including talented artists from Sri Lanka, Malaysia-Hungary, Japan and Mauritius led by Sushri Anupama Lahiri which was a song-dance and music presentation on the theme of attractive ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

The special invitees of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention were the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali and the President of Suriname, Shri Chandrika Prasad Santokhi, the Union Minister for External Affairs, Shri S. Jaishankar, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MSME Minister Shri Omprakash Sakhlecha, Tourism and Culture Minister Sushri Usha Thakur, Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang, Smt. Sadhana Singh, dignitaries, public representatives, overseas Indians in large numbers.

At the outset, Dr. Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations told that 37 centers are being run abroad by the Council. Remarkable work is being done by the Council for the promotion of Indian culture and music abroad and for international cultural coordination.