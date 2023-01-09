Presidents of Guyana and Suriname and Foreign Minister of Panama visits Hriday Drishyam Festival

he President of Guyana Dr. Mohammad Irfan Ali and the President of Suriname Shri Chandrika Prasad Santokhi along with the Foreign Minister of Panama Sushri H.E. Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, who came to Indore to attend the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention, arrived at the Hriday Drishyam Folk Art Festival at Lalbagh. Tourism, Culture and Religious Trust and Endowment Minister Sushri Usha Thakur accorded traditional warm welcome to the guests. The guests participated in the cultural programme and learnt about the culture, craftsmanship and literature of the state by observing the exhibition. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s Additional Managing Director Shri Vivek Shrotriya and Director of Skill Department Shri Manoj Singh were also present.

Various cultural and melodious presentations will be given by artists of national and international level till January 12 in Lalbagh, Indore. In Lalbagh Palace itself, 70 exhibitions are being organised by the Tourism Department in collaboration with Culture and Forest Department and Khadi Village Industries Board under the Responsible Mission, through which the state’s culture, craftsmanship, art and literature are being promoted. There is a live demo of handicraft art in eight exhibitions, in which visitors can see live the Maheshwari Saris, Gond paintings, etc. while being prepared. As many as 15 exhibitions have been set up for local cuisine, in which the visitors are relishing the delicious dishes of the state like Chulhe ki Roti, Bajre ki Roti, Patalkot ki Rasoi etc.