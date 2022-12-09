Army Hospital (R&R) Organises Seminar on Tropical and Environmental Neurological Diseases

New Delhi : A Conference on “Update on Tropical and Environmental Neurological diseases, AFMS Perspective” was organised by the Department of Neurology, Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantt on 8th and 9th December 2022. This academic programme is endorsed by the Indian Academy of Neurology and Delhi Medical Council.

The Conference brought together eminent neurologists from Armed forces, both serving and retired, as well as esteemed academicians from illustrious medical institutes of the country like AIIMS, Delhi. Among the speakers were eminent Neurologists like Lt Gen KK Singh (Retd), Padmashri MV Padma Srivastava, Lt Gen CS Nararayanan (Retd), Padmashri Dr Harsh Mahajan and Padmashri Col(Dr) PK Sethi(Retd).

Lt Gen AK Jindal, Commandant, Army Hospital (R&R) inaugurated the conference and highlighted the importance of such programmes which dwell upon the problems peculiar to the tropical nature of our country and especially the defence personnel in view of challenges posed by their multiple exposures to the extremes of environment ranging from high altitude to dry deserts. Lt Gen KK Singh (Retd), while delivering the keynote address highlighted the wide spectrum of tropical diseases including COVID related neurological disorders and their huge neurological burden on the patients and health services.

The younger minds of budding physicians and neurologists who attended the conference gained immensely from the wealth of shared experience in the field of neuroscience.