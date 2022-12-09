6 Regional Offices and 61 Handicraft Service Centers across the country cater and promote the handicraft industry

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, informed that there are 6 Regional Offices and 61 Handicraft Service Centers across the country to cater and promote the handicraft industry. The Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) already has 3 (three) existing offices in the State of Rajasthan i.e. Handicrafts Service Centre at Jaipur, Udaipur and Jodhpur under Northern Regional Office to cater to the needs of handicrafts artisans specially in Rajasthan.

Handicrafts items including Carpet and other Floor coverings worth Rs. 49,385.12 Crores were exported during the financial year 2021-22.