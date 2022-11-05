Army Commanders’ Conference Scheduled from 07 To 11 November 2022 at New Delhi

New Delhi : Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC) is an apex-level biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The second ACC for the year 2022 is scheduled from 07 to 11 November 2022 at New Delhi. The event which is attended by senior officers of the Indian Army including the COAS, VCOAS, all Army Commanders and other senior officers is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with the senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence.

During the course of the conference, the apex leadership of Indian Army will brainstorm on current/emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course for the Indian Army. Discussions pertaining to transformational imperatives for a future ready force, progress on capability development & modernisation, framework for enhanced operational effectiveness of Indian Army, changes being incorporated to promote Atmanirbharta, implementation of the new Human Resource management policy and future challenges to progressive military training will form part of the deliberations. In-depth discussions on various agenda points projected by the Army Commanders, including an update by CINCAN and briefings on various issues by the various Principal Staff Officers are also scheduled.

Other activities planned during the conference also include talks by eminent subject experts on “Contemporary India – China relations” as well as “Technological Challenges for National Security”.

During the conference, the Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address and interact with the Army Commanders on 10 November 2022. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of Indian Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy..