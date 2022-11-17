ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India unveils ‘Reimagineering’, its first-ever corporate brand campaign

Mumbai : ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steelmakers – today launched its first corporate brand campaign, titled ‘Reimagineering’.

‘Reimagineering’, a fusion of the words reimagination and engineering – key levers that will shape India’s growth and development over the coming decades. The campaign aims to promote the AM/NS India brand as being aligned with India’s ambitions and serves as a strategic business asset to the company. The brand is accompanied by a new positioning statement: ‘Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures’.

The theme and focus of the multi-channel campaign were determined following comprehensive research with internal and external AM/NS India stakeholders, conducted by a leading global branding agency. The new brand campaign and positioning statement also draw on the unique attributes of AM/NS India’s parent companies, which are globally recognised for their leadership in research and development, embrace of new technologies, and efforts to decarbonise the steel industry.

Mr. Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said, “As a relatively new entrant to the Indian steel industry, this campaign reflects our energy and excitement about the potential we see for our sector. AM/NS India is young and dynamic. It has a sharp focus on business planning and execution. Above all, it is a responsible steelmaker, committed to safe, sustainable, and ethical business practices, and creating value for our communities, our employees, our customers and India. I am delighted to see these qualities embodied so aptly in our Reimagineering campaign.”

The advertisements have been created by a leading agency Creativeland Asia (CLA), showcasing AM/NS India’s vision for futuristic steels, aligning with India’s growth strategy. The campaign will be rolled out through a 360-degree media approach which includes television, print, digital media, Out-of-home (OOH) advertising, radio, etc.