AIIMS Bhubaneswar Walkathon for Diabetes Awareness

Bhubaneswar : Proper medical nutrition therapy, exercise, self-administration of insulin, proper foot care and the use of CGM (Continuous glucose monitoring) is key for the control of diabetes and prevention of diabetes-related complications, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas on the occasion of a walkathon organised today. The walkathon held today morning on the theme “education to protect tomorrow” witnessed huge participation of Doctors, Medical & Nursing Students as well as NSS Volunteers of the institution.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has improved access to diabetes care with dedicated Endocrinology Unit for treatment. Even if someone suspects of having diabetes then they can check themselves at the NCD clinic set up at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said Executive Director Dr. Biswas. The walkathon started from the Biju Pattnaik Police Training Academy gate and concluded at the AIIMS Campus. Encouraging all the participants, Dr. Biswas also joined the walkathon and walked alongside the students and faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Head of Endocrinology Department at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr. Kishore Kumar Behera reiterated the commitment of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to make people aware about access to Diabetes care. Dept of Endocrinology is engaged to cater to diabetic patient service of approximately 200-250 per week, informed Dr. Behera.

Among others Medical Superintendent Dr. S N Mohanty, Dr. Manoj Mohanty, Dr. Binod Patra, Dr. Debasish Hota, Dr. M C Sahoo, Dr. Prabhash Ranjan Tripathy along with other faculty members, staff and student volunteers participated in the walkathon. It may be noted that, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been organising a series of programs to mark World Diabetes Day for the last 6 years. This year, it started free blood sugar check-ups and public awareness lectures for diabetes management and prevention.