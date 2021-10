New Delhi: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd (AM/NS India) plans to invest about 1 trillion over 10 years to expand its operations in the country.

In Hazira, the company has planned to take the capacity to 18 million tonnes (MT) and in Odisha it is looking at setting up a 12 mt steel plant at Kendrapara.

AM/NS India is also diversifying into renewable energy, including solar and hybrid power, as part of its sustainability efforts.