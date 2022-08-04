Applications invited for National Intellectual Property (IP) Awards 2021 & 2022 and WIPO Awards

New Delhi: Applications have been invited for National Intellectual Property (IP) Awards 2021 & 2022 and WIPO Awards in different categories. National Intellectual Property (IP) Awards are conferred to recognize and reward:

1. Contribution of individuals, companies, R & D Institutions, academic institutions, MSMEs, Start-ups, and organizations for their IP creations and commercialization of IP, which have contributed to harnessing the country’s intellectual capital and creating an IP ecosystem that boosts creativity and innovation and

2. Law enforcement agency to ensure effective implementation of the IP laws and create a healthy IP ecosystem

Applications are invited for National Intellectual Property (IP) Awards 2021 & 2022 and WIPO Awards in different categories as below:

Top Indian Individuals for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization introducing Child (< 18 years) & Third gender also.

Top Indian Academic institution for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization

Top R & D institution/organization for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization

Top Public Limited Company / Private Limited Company for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization in India

Manufacturing sector Others

Top Indian Private Company (MSME) for Patents Filing, Grant & Commercialization

Top Start-up for IP Filing, (Grant/Registration) and Commercialization

Top Indian Company /Organization for Designs

Top Indian Company for creating Global brands in India & abroad

Introducing Most Popular Geographical Indication (GI) in India in each of the five (05) categories by Public Opinion Poll through online voting on the official website

Best Police Unit (District / zone in a commissionarate) for enforcement of IP in the Country

Best Incubator for Nurturing the IP

Applicants are required to submit details in prescribed application forms available on https://ipindia.gov.in/newsdetail.htm?816/ on or before 31/08/2022 for consideration. The applications shall be sent electronically to the e-mail address: [email protected] and by post to: Dr. Suneeta Betgeri, Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs, Boudhik Sampada Bhavan, SM Road, Antop Hill, Mumbai-400037 (Phone No: 022-24144127)

Notably, these awards have been given since 2009. The award carries a cash Prize of Rs. One lakh and a citation, which is conferred by the Minister of Commerce and Industry in an event organized by the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks on the birth anniversary of Late Dr A. P. J. Abdual Kalam, Former President of India on October 15, 2022.