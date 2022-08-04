Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh informs that Government has increased annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through Civil Services Examination (CSE) since CSE-2012 and that of IPS to 200 from CSE-2020

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today informed that Government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through Civil Services Examination (CSE) since CSE-2012. Similarly, intake of IPS officers through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, optimal intake of directly recruited (DR) IAS officers increased on the basis of the recommendations of Baswan Committee. The Committee had also recommended that any number above 180 would a) compromise quality; b) exceed the LBSNAA’s capacity and; c) lead to distortion in the career pyramid of IAS officers, particularly for senior posts in the Government of India.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, as on 01.01.2022, there are 1472 vacancies in IAS and 864 vacancies in IPS in various States. He added that occurrence and filing up of vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavour of the Central Government to fill up the vacancies in the cadres. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts Civil Services Examination (CSE) for filing up of vacancies on direct recruitment basis in the category of IAS & IPS every year.

The Minister also informed that to fill up vacancies in Promotion Quota, Selection Committee Meetings are held by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with the State Governments.