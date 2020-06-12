Apple Watch cellular arrives at Vodafone Idea

Bhubaneswar: Vodafone Idea will begin offering cellular service for Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) starting on June 12, 2020, giving customers the freedom to leave their phone behind and stay connected with just their Apple Watch.

This service is available for Vodafone Postpaid customers, including Enterprise Postpaid, in select circles (Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat) beginning June 12, 2020. Services will continue to be expanded to additional circles in the coming weeks. For more details, visit www.vodafone.in/watch

Whether users are out for a run, at the pool or just trying to be more active throughout their day, Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) with Vodafone Idea allows them to stay connected, make calls, and stream Apple Music, even without iPhone nearby.

Speaking about the development, Avneesh Khosla, Director – Marketing, Vodafone Idea Ltd, said, “Consumers today are increasingly moving towards having connected products in their lives. With the launch of cellular support for Apple Watch we are enabling our customers to connect their Apple Watch to their iPhone using the same / existing mobile number and enjoy the freedom of using their Apple Watch independently to stay connected.”

How to set up the service:

1. Update iPhone to latest iOS

2. Open the Watch app on your iPhone

3. Start the pairing process of Apple Watch and iPhone

4. Sign in with your Apple ID and password to continue

5. Tap “Setup Mobile Data” to share your Postpaid number and plan with Apple Watch

6. Enter your Vodafone postpaid number and self-care password

(Note – If not registered then tap on register to login to register your phone number)

7. Tap Confirm once login is successful

8. On Second confirmation the service will get activated within 30 min

Enterprise Postpaid customers need prior confirmation from their Authorised signatory to set up the service.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.vodafoneidea.com. For more details on Apple Watch please visit www.apple.com/in/apple-watch- series-5/

Cellular models only and not available in all areas.

