New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurates India’s second Apple Store at Delhi’s Select City Walk Mall in Saket. The store located at the Select Citywalk Mall in Saket will be India’s second Apple store, after Mumbai’s BKC which opened on April 18.

Apple Saket welcomes customers through a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. They’re excited to help customers in Delhi discover and shop for the latest Apple products, including the new iPhone 14 in yellow, with its powerful camera features and groundbreaking safety capabilities.

For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

Apple Saket will be an exciting hub for inspiration and education, offering customers free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple. Sessions will help customers unleash their creativity and get the most out of their devices. Led by Apple Creatives, who are themselves talented artists and creators, the sessions range from basics and how-to lessons to using professional-grade programs.

At Apple Saket, Today at Apple programming will take place in a roundtable setting for a more personalized customer experience. For photographers, musicians, artists, or even first-time Apple customers, Apple Saket has a diverse offering of Today at Apple sessions such as:

Skills: Getting Started with iPhone

Tips: Edit Your Photos on iPhone

Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji

Skills: Personalizing Your Apple Watch

Tips: Capture Ideas on iPad