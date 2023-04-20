Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Model Vending Zone For Women In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated a Model Vending Zone For Women at Dumuduma in Bhubaneswar.

There are 42 shops in this vending zone. The environment of this zone has been given a sophisticated look which includes good lighting, provision of drinking water and toilet facilities.

The inauguration ceremony was organised by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Among others, Urban Development Minister Usha Devi, Minister Ashok Panda, Mayor Sulochana Das and corporators were present in the opening ceremony.