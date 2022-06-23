Anurag Singh Thakur to interact with Ministers and Secretaries of States and Union Territories in charge of Youth Affairs and Sports in a two days’ National Conference beginning in Kevadia from tomorrow

New Delhi :Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur will interact with Ministers and Secretaries of States and Union Territories in charge of Youth Affairs and Sports in a two days’ National Conference beginning in Kevadia from tomorrow. Sh. Anurag Thakur will deliver the keynote address at the inauguration tomorrow morning.

Ahead of the conference, Shri Anurag Thakur said that Statue of Unity at Kevadia is attracting attention not only in India but also worldwide. It is a symbol of Unity in Diversity and in the conference at Kevadia, ministers from diverse states will come together and discuss how they can take the right steps for sports so that the players can perform better and enhance the pride of the country. “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is leading from the front and giving guidance and full support to the players, which has also boosted the moral of the players”, he further added.

During the conference various aspects of Khelo India Scheme like Geo-Tagging of Playfields, Training Centres/Academies in the States, Talent Identification & Development through Sports Competitions, Promotion of Sports for women, persons with disability, Tribals & Rural Areas, Indigenous Games and Importance of Education and Awareness on Anti-Doping, Building the ecosystem for Sports Support Professionals among others will be discussed. A detailed overview of development of sports in the country especially in recent years will also be presented. An overview of outreach programmes and schemes of Deptt of Youth Affairs and future roadmap for the same will be part of discussions on Day 2.