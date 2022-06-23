Dr. Parag Harshad Gavali Takes Charge As Sundargarh District Collector

Sundargarh: Dr. Parag Harshad Gavali assumed charge as the Collector & District Magistrate (DM) of Sundargarh district. On Thursday, he took over charge from the outgoing Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan at the District Collectorate in Sundargarh. Senior officials from various departments of the District welcomed the new Collector and wished him success. Dr. Parag Harshad Gavali spelt out his priorities soon after assuming charge.

“Sundargarh is a tribal dominated district. All possible steps will be taken for the overall development of the district with the cooperation and participation of people. Focus will be laid on key sectors like Health & Nutrition as well as Education etc. The District Administration will strive to ensure that the common man is benefitted by the various schemes and programmes of the government,” he said.

Dr. Gavali further said priority will also be given for making necessary preparations for the successful management of the upcoming FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 which will be hosted in Rourkela, along with Bhubaneswar. Moreover, Dr. Gavali said, he will undertake tour to various areas of the district and make efforts to implement the programmes and schemes of the government to the advantage of the common man, and tribal population in particular.

Prior to this posting, Dr. Parag Harshad Gavali, an Odisha cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of 2013 batch, was posted as the District Collector of Kalahandi.