Annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is 3.85% (Provisional) for the month of February, 2023 (over February, 2022) against 4.73% in January, 2023

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 3.85% (Provisional) for the month of February, 2023 (over February, 2022) against 4.73% recorded in January, 2023. Decline in the rate of inflation in February, 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of crude petroleum & natural gas, non-food articles, food products, minerals, computer, electronic & optical products, chemicals & chemical products, electrical equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers. The index number and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

Index Numbers & Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)* All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) Dec-22 Jan-23 (P) Feb-23 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100 150.5 5.02 150.6 4.73 150.9 3.85 I. Primary Articles 22.6 172.9 2.67 174.0 3.88 173.0 3.28 II. Fuel & Power 13.2 158.0 18.09 155.8 15.15 158.8 14.82 III. Manufactured Products 64.2 141.1 3.37 141.3 2.99 141.6 1.94 Food Index 24.4 170.7 0.89 171.2 2.95 171.3 2.76

Note: P: Provisional, F: Final, * Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

2. The month over month change in WPI for the month of February, 2023 stood at 0.20% as compared to January, 2023. The monthly change in WPI for the last six-months is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI # All Commodities/Major Groups Weight Sep-22 Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Jan-23 (P) Feb-23 (P) All Commodities 100.00 -0.85 0.66 -0.26 -1.31 0.07 0.20 I. Primary Articles 22.62 -1.35 3.01 -1.55 -3.08 0.64 -0.57 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 -0.50 -0.25 3.04 -2.95 -1.39 1.93 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 -0.70 -0.21 -0.42 -0.14 0.14 0.21 Food Index 24.38 -0.62 1.48 -1.58 -2.40 0.29 0.06

Note: P: Provisional, # Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month

Month over Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%):- The index for this major group declined by 0.57% to 173.0 (provisional) in February, 2023 from 174.0 (provisional) for the month of January, 2023. Prices of Food Articles (0.45%) increased in February, 2023 as compared to January, 2023. Prices of Minerals (-1.37%), Non-food Articles (-1.73%) and Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (-5.42%) declined in February, 2023 as compared to January, 2023. Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%):- The index for this major group increased by 1.93% to 158.8 (provisional) in February, 2023 from 155.8 (provisional) for the month of January, 2023. Prices of Mineral Oils (2.86%) and Coal (0.74%) increased in February, 2023 as compared to January, 2023. Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%):- Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 13 groups have witnessed increase in prices while 9 groups have witnessed a decrease in prices. The increase in price is mainly contributed by basic metals; fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment; machinery and equipment; other manufacturing; other non-metallic mineral products; pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical & botanical products etc. Some of the groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are food products; computer, electronic & optical products; chemicals & chemical products, electrical equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers etc. in February, 2023 as compared to January, 2023.

WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group have increased from 171.2 in January, 2023 to 171.3 in February, 2023. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 2.95% in January, 2023 to 2.76% in February, 2023.

Final index for the month of December, 2022 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of December, 2022, the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 150.5 and 02% respectively. The details of all India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups based on updated figures are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex II. The WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

Response Rate: The WPI for February, 2023 have been compiled at a weighted response rate of around 84.5 per cent, while the final figure for December, 2022 is based on the weighted response rate of around 93.1 per cent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy of WPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in .

Next date of Press Release: WPI for the month of March, 2023 would be released on 14/04/2023.

Note: The DPIIT releases index numbers of wholesale price in India on a monthly basis on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month, and the index number is compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. This press release contains WPI (Base Year 2011-12=100) for the month of February, 2023 (Provisional), December, 2022 (Final) and other months/years. Provisional figures of WPI is finalised after 10 weeks, and then frozen thereafter.

Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for February, 2023

Commodities/Major Groups/ Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index (Feb-23)* Latest month over month Cumulative Inflation (YoY) WPI based rate of Inflation (YoY) 2021-2022 2022-2023* 2021-2022 2022-2023* Feb-22 Feb-23* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 150.9 1.04 0.20 12.84 10.18 13.43 3.85 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 173.0 0.00 -0.57 9.72 10.72 13.87 3.28 A. Food Articles 15.26 176.9 -0.93 0.45 3.74 7.42 8.19 3.81 Cereals 2.82 187.1 0.37 -0.95 1.08 11.49 6.07 13.95 Paddy 1.43 175.6 -0.74 0.57 -0.91 4.96 0.00 8.60 Wheat 1.03 196.9 0.91 -3.24 3.90 16.11 11.03 18.54 Pulses 0.64 178.0 -0.29 -0.11 7.24 0.44 2.72 2.59 Vegetables 1.87 166.9 -9.87 -3.80 -0.85 5.76 26.99 -21.53 Potato 0.28 146.2 -0.64 -22.44 -36.77 28.87 15.66 -14.30 Onion 0.16 159.7 0.49 -19.59 -6.88 -25.37 -26.42 -40.14 Fruits 1.60 179.8 3.83 6.71 11.31 9.96 10.24 7.02 Milk 4.44 174.1 0.25 1.52 2.11 6.70 1.87 10.33 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 169.8 1.03 0.30 8.38 4.28 8.14 1.49 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 170.4 2.59 -1.73 20.80 10.21 24.23 0.12 Oil Seeds 1.12 199.5 2.18 -1.19 33.67 -3.26 22.88 -7.38 C. Minerals 0.83 201.1 0.13 -1.37 19.36 3.16 22.08 -10.62 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 143.2 2.29 -5.42 55.02 49.51 46.14 14.47 Crude Petroleum 1.95 115.9 7.76 -7.87 76.99 37.38 55.17 -10.22 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 158.8 2.22 1.93 32.61 30.25 30.84 14.82 LPG 0.64 117.4 -3.81 -2.57 45.57 11.96 26.27 -7.12 Petrol 1.60 160.3 2.96 2.69 64.12 36.45 56.64 15.24 HSD 3.10 183.8 4.46 1.32 60.68 53.64 55.59 24.61 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 141.6 1.24 0.21 11.07 6.21 10.24 1.94 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 162.0 2.29 -0.67 11.81 5.40 9.48 0.93 Vegetable & Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 163.5 5.14 -1.92 31.91 -0.88 15.63 -13.99 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 130.3 0.24 0.23 1.88 1.61 2.41 2.12 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 166.2 -0.56 -0.12 1.82 3.05 0.50 4.01 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 137.4 1.57 0.15 15.13 6.60 14.01 -3.51 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 149.7 0.00 0.13 3.20 4.00 3.65 3.46 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 121.3 0.33 -0.57 0.92 2.65 3.94 0.00 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 143.1 0.70 -0.14 4.74 1.80 4.92 0.14 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 148.0 0.84 0.07 12.89 11.67 14.00 3.28 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 143.0 1.24 -0.14 12.88 9.83 13.08 2.73 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 142.7 0.58 0.63 3.85 3.71 3.84 3.48 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 128.7 0.00 0.31 12.52 4.36 9.46 1.10 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 135.3 0.72 0.52 5.07 8.32 7.46 6.79 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 138.9 1.10 0.94 4.57 8.68 7.18 8.18 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 146.8 2.80 1.24 25.62 7.53 21.47 -0.20 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 124.7 1.91 0.24 19.38 7.70 16.38 1.46 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 139.1 0.23 1.02 12.68 6.85 10.60 4.19

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-II

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/ Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI based inflation figures for last 6 months Sep-22 Oct-22 Nov-22 Dec-22 Jan-23* Feb-23* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 10.55 8.67 6.12 5.02 4.73 3.85 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 11.54 11.17 5.94 2.67 3.88 3.28 A. Food Articles 15.26 11.03 8.45 1.51 -1.02 2.38 3.81 Cereals 2.82 11.91 12.09 12.85 14.06 15.46 13.95 Paddy 1.43 5.79 6.63 6.45 6.83 7.18 8.60 Wheat 1.03 16.09 16.25 18.11 20.78 23.63 18.54 Pulses 0.64 -0.34 0.45 0.56 1.66 2.41 2.59 Vegetables 1.87 39.66 17.44 -20.08 -36.31 -26.48 -21.53 Potato 0.28 49.79 44.92 13.75 20.09 9.78 -14.30 Onion 0.16 -20.96 -30.02 -19.30 -27.39 -25.20 -40.14 Fruits 1.60 4.51 0.29 3.34 1.71 4.14 7.02 Milk 4.44 5.55 5.98 6.22 8.01 8.96 10.33 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 3.63 3.97 2.33 3.41 2.23 1.49 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 4.34 8.00 7.86 4.01 4.52 0.12 Oil Seeds 1.12 -16.55 -5.36 -1.29 -4.95 -4.22 -7.38 C. Minerals 0.83 -2.42 10.13 -0.05 -0.39 -9.26 -10.62 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 44.72 43.57 48.23 39.43 23.79 14.47 Crude Petroleum 1.95 32.18 30.69 33.87 21.92 5.01 -10.22 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 33.11 25.40 19.71 18.09 15.15 14.82 LPG 0.64 8.45 4.82 -13.40 -14.76 -8.30 -7.12 Petrol 1.60 40.38 25.02 14.11 16.83 15.54 15.24 HSD 3.10 65.96 43.05 42.10 35.49 28.47 24.61 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 6.12 4.42 3.44 3.37 2.99 1.94 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 2.83 3.28 4.44 4.47 3.95 0.93 Vegetable a& Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 -8.22 -7.47 -5.16 -6.33 -7.80 -13.99 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 1.18 1.33 1.41 1.49 2.12 2.12 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 2.81 2.50 3.02 2.59 3.55 4.01 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 8.40 5.71 0.80 -1.15 -2.14 -3.51 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 3.75 3.54 4.02 3.39 3.32 3.46 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 3.96 2.69 3.12 1.42 0.91 0.00 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 1.92 1.06 0.63 0.42 0.99 0.14 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 15.16 11.37 8.09 5.10 4.08 3.28 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 11.37 8.94 6.45 5.26 4.15 2.73 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 4.31 3.82 3.89 3.81 3.43 3.48 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 4.52 1.97 0.39 0.79 0.79 1.10 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 9.62 7.84 7.18 7.75 7.00 6.79 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 9.72 8.06 6.52 8.26 8.35 8.18 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 6.39 1.18 -0.28 0.92 1.33 -0.20 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 8.13 4.30 3.27 3.21 3.15 1.46 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 6.51 5.19 4.08 3.68 3.38 4.19

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-III