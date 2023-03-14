Officer Trainees of the 76th batch of Indian Revenue Service and Assistant Executive Engineers of CPWD (2020 and 2021 batches)  calls on President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Officer Trainees of the 76th batch of Indian Revenue Service and Assistant Executive Engineers of CPWD (2020 and 2021 batches) called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 14, 2023).

Addressing the officer trainees of Indian Revenue Service, the President said that collecting direct taxes for the government is a very important responsibility which calls for utmost effectiveness and transparency. The Government uses these taxes to fund development projects and ensure the welfare of the citizens. IRS Officers have an important role in collecting resources for the Government and thereby laying down the edifice on which other structures of governance are built upon. She advised them to remember that taxpayers are not just sources of revenue, but they are also our partners in nation-building. She urged them to create an environment that is both conducive to tax collection and friendly to tax-payers.

Addressing the Assistant Executive Engineers, the President noted that CPWD is responsible for constructing and maintaining public buildings, government offices and housing, and other projects that are fundamental for effective performance of the people who run the administration and governance. She said that India’s rapid growth has led to a surge in the demand for public infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, airports, public spaces such as hospitals, educational institutions and government offices. She said that as CPWD Officers, Assistant Executive Engineers must aim to create facilities that not only meet the needs of the present but also ensure a sustainable future for the generations to come. She urged them to explore innovative ways to make the projects more energy-efficient, sustainable and environment-friendly.