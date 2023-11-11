Annual Global Summit of Inovaare Software Solutions Pvt Ltd held in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : Inovaare Software Solutions Pvt Ltd, a key player in the healthcare domain within the information technology sector of the USA, has been making significant strides since establishing its operations in Bhubaneswar in 2015.

This year, the company celebrated the successful conclusion of its Annual Global Summit, held on the 10th of November, 2023, in Bhubaneswar, under the able leadership of the Inovaare Bhubaneswar Team. This annual gathering of industry experts, clients, partners, and employees proved to be an insightful and inspiring event that showcased the company’s commitment to innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction.

The Annual Meet, which carried the theme “Inostav2023 ,” was an opportunity for Inovaare to reflect on its accomplishments over the past year and to chart an ambitious course for the future. The event featured a diverse range of sessions, discussions, and presentations, focusing on the latest industry trends and technological advancements like AI & ML. After being successful in the IT domain in the Health care sector in USA company is planning to set up its business in UK & Australia.

Company CEO’s Mr. Pravat Rout & CIO Mr Mohar Mishra expressed their gratitude to the attendees and shared their vision for the company’s future during the event. In their speech they shared their journey from a small company to a global organization in last 8 years.

Mr Pravat Rout emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation, client-centric solutions, and continued growth. Company is in talks with the officials of Odisha government for setting up an Artificial Intelligence LAB. India has a large framework for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and We have decide to set up Al center here in Bhubaneswar, Added Mr Pravat.

Inovaare wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to all who attended the Annual Global Summit and contributed to its success. The company believes that such events are vital in fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and inspiring the industry to continue pushing the boundaries of technology.