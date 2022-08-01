Announcement of Results for Patent Agent Examination 2022

New Delhi : Results of Patent Agent Examination (PAE) 2022 have been announced today. PAE-2022 was conducted on May 08, 2022, after a gap of four (04) years due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 7718 candidates registered for the examination to appear at various IP Office locations in Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and RGNIIPM, Nagpur. On completing the three-tier screening process, 1026 candidates secured the passing criteria as per the Patents Rules 2016 and were declared ‘Pass’.

The result of PAE-2022 can be viewed on, https://www.ipindia.gov.in/IPIndiaAdmin/newsdetail.htm?813/

Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textile Shri Piyush Goyal Shri Piyush Goyal has conveyed his best wishes to the successful candidates qualifying in the Patent Agent Examination 2022 and appreciated their commitment to nurturing the Creative & Innovative Bharat. The newbies Patent Agent are the future of India, and their endeavour to support intellectual property creation is commendable for the socio-economic development of Bharat to fulfil the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’.

The qualified Patent Agents in PEA-2022 will be given the opportunity to undergo training at the RGNIIPM, Nagpur, a flagship centre of excellence in IP-related awareness generation.

The O/o CGPDTM conducts Patent Agent Examination (PAE), Mumbai, under the provisions of rule 110 of the Patents Rule, 2016 (as amended) of Sec. 126 of the Patents Act, 1970 (as amended). The PAE is a three-stage examination. Paper I is MCQ based (100 marks), while Paper II (100 marks) is subjective. Both papers aim to test the Patents Act and the rules to judge the analytical understanding of aspiring candidates.

The Patent Agents are the torch bearers of the inquisitive minds that indulge in creating new inventions with wide social applications. They represent the IP creators before the Patent Office by highlighting the invention’s patentability for getting protection. They represent the inventor as an IP Expert who can assist the inventor in the IP Protection of the invention.