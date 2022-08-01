India has 5334 completed and operational large dams while 411 large dams are under construction, says Bishweswar Tudu

New Delhi : As per the National Register of Large Dams 2019 compiled by the Central Water Commission based on the information provided by the project authorities, India has 5334 completed and operational large dams while 411 large dams are under construction. A list of State/UT wise number of completed and under construction large dams is given at Annexure-I.

Union Government has enacted the Dam Safety Act 2021, which became effective from 30th December 2021. The Act provides a comprehensive frame work for proper surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of all the large dams of the country for ensuring their safe functioning and to avoid dam failure related disasters. The Act also provides for empowered institutional framework for dam safety both at the level of Centre and States and will also help in standardizing and improving uniform dam safety practices across the country.

Responsibility for safety of dams, including its operation and maintenance rests primarily with dam owners which are mostly the State Governments and Central/State Public Sector Units. During extreme weather events, especially during the monsoon season, dams are to be operated as per the rule curve and the Operation & Maintenance manual. All the dam owners are required to have O&M manual containing standard operating procedures for their dams/reservoirs in place before commissioning of the dam. Dam Safety Act 2021 also emphasizes the necessity of O&M Manual for every specified dam. As per the Dam Safety Act 2021, every owner of the specified dam shall ensure that a well-documented operation and maintenance manual is kept at each of the specified dam and are followed at all times. Further, every owner of the specified dam shall prepare an Emergency Action Plan for each of their specified dam to deal with any emergency conditions arising at the dams.

Dam Safety Act 2021 is having the provision for setting up empowered institutional framework for dam safety both at the Central and State level. At national level, Central Government has constituted the National Committee on Dam Safety which shall discharge functions to prevent dam failure related disasters and maintain standards of dam safety and evolve dam safety policies and recommend necessary regulations.

Further as per the provisions of the Dam Safety Act 2021, State Governments are mandated to constitute the State Committee on Dam Safety which shall ensure proper surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of all specified dams in that State and ensure their safe functioning.

This information was given by the Minister of State, Shri Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

****

BY

ANNEXURE-I

State/ UT wise details of Large Dams as per NRLD 2019