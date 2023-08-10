Anko, Australia’s Beloved Homeware Brand, Partners with Myntra, Offering Unmissable 50% Discount

Gurugram: Anko, the renowned Australian homeware brand has announced its debut on Myntra, India’s leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform. Through this collaboration, Anko brings its diverse range of high-quality homeware products to Indian customers, now available at an incredible minimum discount of 50%.

Anko has established its distinctive identity by presenting an extensive product range meticulously designed and curated by an in-house team of Australian designers. These skilled designers consistently strive to encapsulate the latest international trends and modern lifestyle preferences in their products. As a result, Anko’s product categories, which encompass home and living, kitchen and dining, kids and baby, sports and outdoor, electrical and electronics, and toys, have gained significant popularity among shoppers in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Myntra and introduce our offerings to the vibrant Indian market,” said Pulkit Bansal, Country Head of Anko India. “By partnering with Myntra, we aim to reach a wider audience of discerning customers who value quality and affordability. Our exclusive minimum 50% discount ensures that Indian customers can partake in the excellence and value that define the Anko brand.”

Anko’s journey into the Indian market has been nothing short of remarkable. Making its debut through Amazon in April 2023, followed by its presence on Flipkart in June 2023, Anko has already garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from the Indian audience. The brand’s entry into Myntra, coupled with its previous successful partnerships, solidifies its commitment to delivering exceptional homeware products to Indian customers, all while upholding its reputation for quality, affordability, and trendsetting designs.