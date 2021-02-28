Amritsar woman hits jackpot on Rs 100 lottery ticket, Renu Chauhan wins Rs. one crore

Chandigarh: Lady luck has smiled on a housewife from Amritsar, who has won the 1st prize of Punjab State Dear 100 + monthly lottery worth Rs. one crore. The lucky winner, Renu Chauhan, on Thursday submitted the ticket and required documents to the State Lotteries Department here for encashment of the prize.

Feeling extremely happy, Renu said that the windfall has come as a huge relief to her middle class family. She said that her husband is running a cloth shop at Amritsar and this bumper prize money would be a great help to lead a smooth life.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab State Lotteries Department said that the results of the Punjab State Dear 100 + monthly lottery were announced in a draw on February 11, 2021. Out of these, the winner of Ticket D-12228, Renu has submitted the documents today and the prize money will be credited to the winner’s account soon.