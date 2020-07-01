AMRI Hospitals Stands by COVID Warriors; Provides Complimentary Health Check-up Services to Police Personnel

Bhubaneswar: AMRI Hospitals, one of Eastern India’s top private healthcare service providers, is providing complimentary Health Screening services to the Odisha Police during this pandemic situation. A special team of Doctors and paramedics from AMRI Hospital, Bhubaneswar, conducted basic health screening camps at Khandagiri Police Station and AMRI City Centre at Saheed Nagar on Wednesday, where around 100 police personnel got their health checked and underwent physician consultation.

Amid the lockdown during this pandemic, COVID Warriors like the police, healthcare workers, the government sanitization teams, among others, are all working round the clock to combat the Corona virus. As AMRI Hospitals plays a leading role in managing and treating normal patients and those suffering from COVID-19, in an effort to give back to the society a health check up team from AMRI Bhubaneswar is extending basic health check up services to all COVID Warriors.

Under the programme, police personnel of Bhubaneswar will receive complementary basic health check up services at AMRI City Centre, Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar. Ms. Nilanjana Mukherjee, AVP, Operations & Administration and Unit In-charge, AMRI Hospitals-Bhubaneswar, said, “As a responsible corporate healthcare service provider, AMRI Hospitals has extended its helping hand by launching this initiative. Being a COVID warrior, it is our duty to stand by other COVID warriors and overcome this crisis as a team.”

