Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has taken an important decision to facilitate filing of claims by the people living in villages and remote areas on CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal. In the process of providing refund to the genuine depositors of Cooperative Societies of Sahara Group, Common Service Centers (CSCs) will assist them in filing their claims on CRCS- Sahara Refund Portal. Shri Amit Shah launched the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS)-Sahara Refund Portal https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in in New Delhi on 18th July, 2023.



More than 5.5 Lakh Common Service Centres spread all over the Country are providing more than 300 e-Services equipped with required facilities of Internet connectivity, Computer, Printer, and Scanner etc. at their Centers. Genuine depositors may also take assistance from their nearest CSC in filing their claims on the CRCS- Sahara Refund Portal.



CSC-SPV has intimated all its Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) to help the genuine depositors of Sahara and has enabled its system to facilitate the filing of claims by individuals through Common Service Centers.



CRCS- Sahara Refund Portal has been developed for submission of claims by genuine depositors of Cooperative Societies of Sahara Group – Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Hamara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited. Depositors can also submit their claims on the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal through the Ministry’s Website https://cooperation.gov.in. Tutorial videos are also available on the website for the convenience of the depositors.