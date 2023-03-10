American Brew Crafts forays into Jharkhand

American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd (ABCL), a modern-day independent brewing company making the highest quality products with the best ingredients forays into Jharkhand by launching its award-winning BLOCKBUSTER beer for discerning customers. ABCL has chosen Jharkhand as its next destination and the gateway to expansion in East and northeast India. ABCL is ready to serve the market by introducing an authentic & refreshing taste derived from the best ingredients and innovative brewing practices. The range of BlockBuster beer currently available in Jharkhand includes Lager, and Strong. BlockBuster Lager is a light and energizing variant. The beer with its unique taste is specially curated to accentuate the experience of social interactions and family and friends’ outings. BlockBuster Strong is a pure-play value-for-money brand to provide the thrill of authentic chilled beer across seasons.

Blockbuster beer, also introduced its fresh new look and attractive packaging with vibrant colors and designs for all the variants to appeal to the modern-day customer. The new brand identity is also a reflection of ABC’s idolizing the common man and his daily aspirations to enjoy, chill and have a happy life. The beer on the bottle represents a simple guy who is comfortable & contended in his space and is taking on life as it comes. Just chilling, relaxing, and enjoying the moment!!

American Brew Crafts makes its own beer at two state-of-art breweries equipped with the latest German machinery. They prefer to make the beer in small batches giving enough attention and focus to the recipe of each beer. This process also allows them to keep control over the quality of the drink without compromising on the taste. BlockBuster beer is a result of rigorous research on the supreme quality beer brewed with carefully selected finest malts and hops to ensure the perfect flavor. BlockBuster beer is available in 330, 650 ml bottles, and 500 ml cans.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Nagendra Tayi, Chief Executive Officer, American Brew Crafts Pvt Ltd. said, “We are ecstatic to bring BlockBuster to the beer-loving population in Jharkhand. We understand that Beer is one of the most preferred drinks in the state and we hope BlockBuster will find its place of prominence. We have aggressive plans to expand our reach and portfolio of brews for discerning beer lovers. Besides the variants Lager, Strong, Ultra Lager, and Ultra Strong, our mission is to infuse the market with more and more variants of beer so that beer lovers can experience the best and most innovative beer brews. We hope to provide more interesting options shortly. We are truly a ‘Made in India’ brand. We have a team of expert brewers to ensure we deliver the best brews consistently. We source the best raw materials from the communities in our neighborhood to build a sustainable model of growth.”

India is one of the fastest-growing alcoholic beverages markets globally, with an estimated market size of $52.5 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2023. According to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, the production of alcoholic beverages in the country increased by about 23.8% during the period between 2015-16 and 2018-19. Moreover, over 20 million people enter the legal age for drinking every year in the country. The Indian Beer market size is INR 383.6 Billion in 2022. According to IMARC Group, the market size is likely to reach INR 622.4 Billion by 2028 with a growth rate of over 8% in 2023-28. Beer accounts for just 10% of the spirits market, with per capita consumption of 2 liters.

The alcoholic beverages industry contributes to around 1.5 million jobs in India and generated around USD48.8 billion in sales revenue in 2019, added an ICRIER report titled Developing Principles for Regulation and Pricing of Alcohol Beverages Sector in India, from July 2021.