Amazon unveils a new campaign for its digital payments brand Amazon Pay: ‘Bill Payment Ka Smarter Way’ featuring Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana

Amazon’s new campaign for its brand Amazon Pay – ‘Bill Payments Ka Smarter Way’ (TVC 1 and TVC 2) features the versatile Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign highlights the idea of how customers can enjoy a smarter, new-age way of managing all their bills at one place – with timely reminders for their bills that helps avoid late fines and penalties. Customers also enjoy a convenient and super-fast 1-click bill payment experience using Amazon Pay Balance and Amazon Pay Later, and pay bills in less than 5 seconds. Customers also have the option of paying for their recharges and bills using the payment instrument of their choice, like UPI and credit cards. With this campaign, Amazon Pay aims to convey the instant and seamless experience of making bill payments and recharges along with offers/rewards for customers day-to-day transactions.

The TVCs capture the essence of bill payments and recharges made in our everyday life, infusing it with a blend of wit and charm. The protagonist Ayushmann, ingeniously discovers a more efficient method of managing bills and recharges through Amazon Pay, a secret he playfully unveils to the audience. This narrative skilfully draws a parallel between the smarter, seamless convenience of Amazon Pay for bill payments and DTH/mobile recharges, and the everyday household tasks that become mundane. The heart of the narrative lies in the unspoken, yet delightful banter exchanged between the couple, fostering a sense of relatability and pure enjoyment. As their dynamic unfolds, viewers are treated to a light-hearted and relatable connection that resonates with the nuances of real-life relationships. The campaign is a strategic endeavour aimed at transforming existing bill payers to adopt Amazon Pay, which is offering them an elevated and exceptional everyday bill payment experience.

Speaking about the product, Anuradha Aggarwal, Director, User Growth and CMO, Amazon Pay India said, “In today’s fast-paced world, managing bills, remembering each of their due-dates, hidden charges/penalties, along with choosing the best ways to pay, all become a time-consuming and cumbersome experience. ‘Bill Payments Ka Smarter Way’ is our endeavour to simplify and modernize the recharge and bill payment experience for the customers. Amazon Pay is committed to streamlining such everyday transactions, making them easier, more secure, faster, and hence ‘smarter’. We will continue to bring forth such holistic campaigns and solutions that solve customer problems, disrupt the market, and encourage them to enjoy an unmatched payment experience.”

Speaking about the campaign, Ravi Desai, Director, IN & EM Prime & Mktg said “Our campaign ‘Bill Payments Ka Smarter Way’ elegantly demonstrates how an ingenious idea can transform the way we approach our everyday tasks like bill payments. The core idea was to creatively bring alive the efficient solutions offered by Amazon Pay for routine chores such as paying bills, at the backdrop of humour that cuts across promotional storytelling. It’s a departure from the hassled payment experience, as it unveils the remarkable narrative of discovering a smarter way to pay bills and approach our daily tasks. Customers have inadvertently complicated their bill payment process by signing up on multiple apps, yet often overlook the inconveniences that ensue. Our aim is to jolt them out of this inertia, urging them to recognize Amazon Pay as the smarter solution for such everyday payments and a lot more.”

Speaking about the association, Ayushmann Khurrana said “I am delighted to be part of Amazon Pay’s ‘Bill Payments Ka Smarter Way’ campaign. As someone who values efficiency and convenience, I believe this initiative perfectly aligns with the needs of today’s fast-paced lifestyle. The campaign showcases a hassle-free bill payment experience that customers can enjoy on Amazon Pay across various categories. Together with Amazon Pay, I’m glad to encourage customers to embrace a convenient, rewarding, and trusted payment experience.”

In addition to the above the ‘Bill Payments Ka Smarter Way’ also sheds light on an array of remarkable product features available for bill payments and recharges. With Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, customers enjoy 2% unlimited cashback on recharges and bill payments. Further, customers can also effortlessly pay their bills by just asking Alexa. Amazon Pay offers all these conveniences on recharges and bill payments without any additional convenience fee. What’s more, with every transaction, customers win scratch card with offers from top brands.