New Delhi : Alliance Air, from 15th April 2022 will no longer be part of Air India after its disinvestment, and will be run as an independent Business Unit under Government of India. Mr Vineet Sood, CEO informed that going forward with absolute efficiency,

Besides, Alliance Air will now sell its tickets under Alliance Air

banner under flight code 9I-XXX. Alliance Air has migrated to cloud based passenger service system from 15th April.