Adani Dhamra Port observes National Fire service

New Delhi : The National fire service week has been celebrated at Dhamra Port premises. On this occasion, a condolence meeting was held in memory of the martyrs who served in the fire service. Sudeep Dasgupta, Chief Operating Officer of the port, expressed his condolences to the martyrs and focused on the theme of this year ‘Learn fire safety, Increase Productivity’. He discusses how advanced technology can be used in automated fire extinguishers and how to save lives. Adani Dhamra Port Chief Medical officer Dr. Mahendra gave information on how to treat patients who came in contact with the fire. Port safety head Subrat Kumar Mandal joined the meeting and gave vote of thanks.

