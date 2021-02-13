Alliance Air Recommencing Daily Flight Operations From Delhi To Pantnagar Via Dehradun From 16th February 2021

New Delhi: Alliance Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited is recommencing daily flight operations from Delhi to Pantnagar via Dehradun and and back from 16th February 2021. The airline will be deploying its 70 seater ATR 72 aircraft on the route.

Flight 9I 645 will depart Delhi at 0950hrs and arrive in Dehradun at 1055hrs further departing from Dehradun at 1145hrs and arrive in Pantnagar at 1230hrs.

Flight 9I 646 will depart Pantnagar at 1300hrs and arrive in Dehradun at 1350hrs further departing from Dehradun at 1420hrs and arrive in Delhi at 1520hrs.

To book tickets and know more about our various promotional offers log on to www.airindia.in or contact any of our travel agents.

The airline is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination. The aircrafts are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of contagion. It is the constant endeavor of Alliance Air to soar higher in the spirit of serving the nation and connecting India & beyond.