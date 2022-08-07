All Post Offices across the country will remain open on holidays falling before Independence Day to facilitate the sales and distribution of National Flags under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign.

Ministry of Communications informed this in a statement today. It said, special arrangements will be made for the sale of National Flags on 7th, 9th and 14th of this month through at least one counter at Post Offices.

The Ministry said, special arrangements will also be made for the delivery of the National Flags in all delivery Post Offices.

Visit your nearest Post Office or order online bit.ly/3QhgK3r

