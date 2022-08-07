India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 206.21 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 206.21 Cr (2,06,21,79,411) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,73,73,255 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.94 Cr (3,94,89,966) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10412498 2nd Dose 10093737 Precaution Dose 6444506 FLWs 1st Dose 18431791 2nd Dose 17677342 Precaution Dose 12518864 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39489966 2nd Dose 28681465 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61352619 2nd Dose 51469424 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559776129 2nd Dose 509883638 Precaution Dose 32047109 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203732885 2nd Dose 195523956 Precaution Dose 20463205 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127471016 2nd Dose 122192952 Precaution Dose 34516309 Precaution Dose 10,59,89,993 Total 2,06,21,79,411

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,34,933. Active cases now constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.