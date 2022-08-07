National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 206.21 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 206.21 Cr (2,06,21,79,411) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,73,73,255 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.94 Cr (3,94,89,966) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

 

 

 

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10412498
2nd Dose 10093737
Precaution Dose 6444506
FLWs 1st Dose 18431791
2nd Dose 17677342
Precaution Dose 12518864
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 39489966
2nd Dose 28681465
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61352619
2nd Dose 51469424
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 559776129
2nd Dose 509883638
Precaution Dose 32047109
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203732885
2nd Dose 195523956
Precaution Dose 20463205
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127471016
2nd Dose 122192952
Precaution Dose 34516309
Precaution Dose 10,59,89,993
Total 2,06,21,79,411

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,34,933. Active cases now constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

