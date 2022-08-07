India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 206.21 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 206.21 Cr (2,06,21,79,411) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,73,73,255 sessions.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.94 Cr (3,94,89,966) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:
|Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|10412498
|2nd Dose
|10093737
|Precaution Dose
|6444506
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|18431791
|2nd Dose
|17677342
|Precaution Dose
|12518864
|Age Group 12-14 years
|1st Dose
|39489966
|2nd Dose
|28681465
|Age Group 15-18 years
|1st Dose
|61352619
|2nd Dose
|51469424
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|559776129
|2nd Dose
|509883638
|Precaution Dose
|32047109
|Age Group 45-59 years
|1st Dose
|203732885
|2nd Dose
|195523956
|Precaution Dose
|20463205
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|127471016
|2nd Dose
|122192952
|Precaution Dose
|34516309
|Precaution Dose
|10,59,89,993
|Total
|2,06,21,79,411
India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 1,34,933. Active cases now constitute 0.31% of the country’s total Positive Cases.