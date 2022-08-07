Odisha reports 730 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 730 Covid cases in the last 24hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 6th August

New Positive Cases: 730

Of which 0-18 years: 130

In quarantine: 427

Local contacts: 303

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 37

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 17

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 18

8. Deogarh: 6

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Ganjam: 9

11. Jagatsinghpur: 4

12. Jajpur: 15

13. Jharsuguda: 12

14. Kalahandi: 34

15. Kandhamal: 16

16. Kendrapada: 5

17. Keonjhar: 8

18. Khurda: 96

19. Koraput: 9

20. Mayurbhanj: 59

21. Nawarangpur: 25

22. Nayagarh: 13

23. Nuapada: 15

24. Puri: 3

25. Rayagada: 28

26. Sambalpur: 88

27. Sonepur: 12

28. Sundargarh: 157

29. State Pool: 20

New recoveries: 882

Cumulative tested: 32786433

Positive: 1318875

Recovered: 1303823

Active cases: 5851