All-India Institute of Ayurveda organises a three days seminar on the occasion of Sushruta Jayanti

The All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) is organizing a three days seminar from 13-15th july 2023 on the auspicious occasion of Sushruta Jayanti-2023. Sushruta Jayanti is celebrated every year on 15th July to honour the legendary Sushruta, hailed as the father of surgery. To commemorate this remarkable figure and his invaluable contributions to the field of surgery, the AIIA’s Department of Shalyatantra is organising a prestigious event called “Shalyacon”.



During the seminar live surgical demonstration was performed on 13 and 14th July. On the first day of the session, nine live surgical demonstrations were performed including Laparoscopic surgery and General surgical procedures. This allowed participants to witness and learn from live surgical demonstrations. Additionally, a Scientific Session provided a platform for researchers and experts to share their knowledge and insights followed by a cultural programme. On the second day of the session 13 live surgeries were performed.



The National Seminar on Shalya Tantra and Sangyaharan, organized in association with AAIM (Bharatiya Sangyaharak Association, Varanasi), commenced on July 13, 2023 and will continue till July 15, 2023. The seminar aims to promote the wisdom and practices of Sushruta and facilitate insightful discussions on the advancements in the field of surgery where 180 participants registered across India.



Chairperson, NCISM Dr. Deopujari Jayant was the chief guests for the inauguration ceremony. President, Rashtriya Shikshan Mandal, PuneDr. Dilip Puranik and Vice Chancellor, Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar Dr. Mukul Patel were the Guest of Honour for the event. Prof. Tanuja Nesari (Director AIIA), Prof Dr Yogesh Badwe, HoD Shalyatantra welcomed all the dignitaries and briefed about seminar. Dr D.N Pande, President AAIM and other senior faculty members were present at the occasion.