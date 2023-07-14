Ayush Health Services and Research Facility at Goa inaugurated

The Ministry of Ayush has established Ayush health services for health care & Ayush research facilities at Ribandar in Goa. The facility aims to provide high-quality and affordable Ayush healthcare services to local community and also promote research in traditional medicine by developing a museum, library and a laboratory dedicated to conducting research on medicines of mineral and marine origin.



It was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant, and Union Minister of Ayush & Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Tourism Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of Health, Government of Goa Shri Vishwajit Rane and senior officers of the Ayush Ministry were present on this occasion.



Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ayush & Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said, “The Ayush health services inaugurated today is in accordance with our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi vision of promoting Traditional medicine. Through this ancient medical science of India, we can do welfare of the entire human society. If we move ahead with such commitment, surely we will be able to address many prevalent health issues.”



On this occasion Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa said, “By establishing the Ministry of Ayush in the year 2014, our Prime Minister emphasize and propagated that Ayush is a distinct system of ancient medicine and is a science for achieving holistic health. I thank and congratulate the Union Ministry of Ayush for constituting these research institutions in the state of Goa. Goa is leading ahead to become an Ayush Healthcare hub. With these institutions it has taken one step ahead to become a medical tourism hub in India.’”



Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Tourism hoped that this initiative will strengthen and enable integration of traditional medicine with modern medicine system. He added that we will make all efforts to promote research and take Ayush to each village; only then people will be able to fully take advantage of Ayush services.



Ayush Health Services for health care & research facilities includes CCRAS – Regional Ayurveda Research Institute for Mineral and Marine Medicinal Resources, CCRH – Clinical Research Unit (Homeopathy), CCRS – Siddha Clinical Research Unit, CCRYN – Clinical Research Unit & CCRUM – Unani Speciality clinic. Provision has been made for OPD, dispensary, panchakarma and laboratory for conducting research focusing on the medicines of Mineral and Marine origin.



The Institutes will work to provide high quality and affordable healthcare to every region of the state through Ayush systems of medicine. The vision is expansion of infrastructure and human resources, promotion of research in the traditional medical systems through effective collaborations with reputed like-minded organizations. It will also work towards mainstreaming and integration of Ayush services with modern medicines and encourage innovations.



