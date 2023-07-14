Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauds the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.



In a Tweet, the Vice-President said:



“Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3! This extraordinary feat highlights the advancement the country has made in space science & research. This milestone in India’s stellar space journey makes every Indian proud!”



