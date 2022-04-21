All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers for March, 2022 Released

New Delhi : The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of March, 2022 increased by 3 points each to stand at 1098 (One thousand ninety eight) and 1109 (One thousand one hundred and nine) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from clothing, bedding & footwear group to the extent of 1.09 & 1.44 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of saree cotton (mill), dhoti cotton (mill), shirting cloth cotton (mill), plastic chappal/shoes, leather chappal/shoes, etc.

The rise/fall in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in 16 States and a decrease of 2 to 10 points in 4 States. Tamilnadu with 1282 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 876 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 10 points in 16 States and a decrease of 3 to 10 points in 4 States. Tamilnadu with 1270 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 926 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Maharashtra State and for Rural Labourers by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra & Rajasthan States (10 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of wheat-atta, bajra, meat-goat, milk, groundnut oil, chilies green/dry, saree cotton (mill), dhoti cotton (mill), shirting cloth cotton (mill), plastic chappal/shoes, brass vessel, earthen-ware, etc. On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Tamilnadu State and for Rural Labourers by Karnataka State (10 points each) mainly due to fall in the prices of rice, jowar, ragi, pulses, pan-leaf, fish fresh, onion, vegetables & fruits, etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.09% & 6.33% in March, 2022 compared to 5.59% & 5.94% respectively in February, 2022 and 2.78% and 2.96% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 4.91% & 4.88% in March, 2022 compared to 4.48% & 4.45% respectively in February, 2022 and 1.66% & 1.86% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise):

Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers Feb.,2022 March,2022 Feb.,2022 March,2022 General Index 1095 1098 1106 1109 Food 1026 1025 1033 1032 Pan, Supari, etc. 1903 1914 1913 1924 Fuel & Light 1213 1222 1208 1216 Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1132 1147 1164 1179 Miscellaneous 1160 1168 1163 1172