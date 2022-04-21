Ganga Quest 2022, An Online Quiz Competition Witnesses Participation Of Over 1 Lakh People

New Delhi : Guided by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming Namami Gange Programme into a mass movement, with a special focus on students, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) along with Tree Craze Foundation, began Ganga Quest, an online quiz in 2019. This year, Ganga Quest 2022 was thrown open for play from 7th April, 2022 and so far, more than one lakh people, especially children, have participated in the online quiz. The last date for the quiz is 22nd May, which is observed as the International Day for Biological Diversity. The winners will be announced along with a Live Quiz on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5th June 2022. Ganga Quest can be played on www.clap4ganga.com.

The registrations for Ganga Quest 2022 began on occasion of World Water Day on 22nd March 2022. The four themes on which the Ganga Quest 2022 is being played are: Arth Ganga & Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Physical Geography & famous places and personalities, Current Affairs & Governance, Flora and Fauna & Pollution/Water Treatment Technologies. While the 1st prize winners will get a laptop, the 2nd and 3rd prize winners will be awarded with a tablet or a kindle.

The structure of the quiz has been designed in such a way that all age groups above the age of 10, especially students, are covered. The 3 categories created are: Grade-I: Up to Class VIII, Grade II: Class IX-XII and Grade III: Adults/University/Institutions/Adults/Senior Citizens. There are three rounds in the quiz which include Questions to Build Knowledge, Questions to Assess Knowledge and Short Survey. Continuous Learning & Activity Portal (CLAP) is an initiative by Namami Gange and created and executed by TREE Craze Foundation. This is an interactive portal that is working towards initiating conversations and action around the rivers in India.

Ganga Quest was started in 2019, with a focused aim of imparting knowledge and sensitizing children and the youth about River Ganga including its physical geography, historical and cultural significance, biodiversity, the governance structure, prior efforts and current affairs, famous places & personalities, socio-economic importance, livelihood significance, pollution in the river and various steps being taken to preserve River Ganges.

Over the years, Ganga Quest has been a great learning experience and a successful platform to rope-in children in the Namami Gange Programme. Ganga Quest has proved to be effective in generating interest at national level towards rivers, environment and building an informed younger generation sensitive towards rivers and its ecosystems. Ganga Quest 2022 is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that is being observed across the country to celebrate and commemorate the monumental occasion of 75 anniversary of India’s Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.