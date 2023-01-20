ALL-INDIA CONSUMER PRICE INDEX NUMBERS FOR AGRICULTURAL AND RURAL LABOURERS – DECEMBER, 2022

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of December, 2022 remained stationary at 1167 (One thousand one hundred and sixty seven) points and for Rural Labourers increased by 1 point to stand at 1179 (One thousand one hundred and seventy nine) points. The maximum upward pressure on general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from miscellaneous group to the extent of 0.91 & 0.93 points respectively, mainly due to increase in prices of medicine, barber charges, bus fare, etc.

The rise/fall in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 7 points in 9 States and a decrease of 1 to 9 points in 11 States. Tamil Nadu with 1350 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 911 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 8 points in 9 States and a decrease of 2 to 9 points in 11 States. Tamil Nadu with 1338 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 961 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Rajasthan State (7 points) and for Rural Labourers by Kerala State (8 points) mainly due to rise in the prices of wheat-atta, jowar, bajra, maize, fish fresh, chilies dry, firewood, etc. On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by Manipur State (9 points each) mainly due to fall in the prices of pulses, fish-fresh, poultry, vegetables & fruits, etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.38% & 6.60% in December, 2022 compared to 6.87% & 6.99% respectively in November, 2022 and 4.78% and 5.03% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, food inflation stood at 5.89% & 5.76% in December, 2022 compared to 6.19% & 6.05% respectively in November, 2022 and 2.99% & 3.17% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise):

Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers November, 2022 December, 2022 November, 2022 December, 2022 General Index 1167 1167 1178 1179 Food 1098 1096 1105 1102 Pan, Supari, etc. 1941 1955 1950 1964 Fuel & Light 1285 1292 1277 1284 Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1223 1229 1261 1269 Miscellaneous 1224 1232 1228 1236

The CPI – AL and RL for the month of January, 2023 will be released on 20th February, 2023.