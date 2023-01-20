Exhibition of arts and crafts of the Batudi and Santal tribes of Odisha starts at the Santal House Yard and Juang Mandap in Bhubaneswar Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute

Bhubaneswar : An exhibition of arts and crafts of the Batudi and Santal tribes of Odisha has been inaugurated at the Santal House Yard and Juang Mandap in Bhubaneswar Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI).

Organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, the exhibition was inaugurated by Director Shri Indramani Tripathi.

10 artisans have participated in this program which will run from today till next February 3. Tribal artisans will demonstrate their art making skills.