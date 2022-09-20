ALL-INDIA CONSUMER PRICE INDEX NUMBERS FOR AGRICULTURAL AND RURAL LABOURERS – AUGUST, 2022

New Delhi : The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of August, 2022 increased by 9 points each to stand at 1140 (One thousand one hundred and forty) and 1152 (One thousand one hundred and fifty two) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 7.74 & 7.36 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, Wheat-Atta, Bajra, Maize, Pulses, Milk, Onion, Chillies Green/Dry, Turmeric whole, mixed spices, Vegetables & Fruits, Gur, etc.

The rise in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 3 to 15 points in 20 States. Tamil Nadu with 1312 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 898 points stood at the bottom.

In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 3 to 17 points in 20 States. Tamil Nadu with 1301 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 951 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers was experienced by Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh (15 points each) and for Rural Labourers by Jammu & Kashmir (17 points) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, wheat-atta, chillies dry, vegetables & fruits, etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.94% & 7.26% in August, 2022 compared to 6.60% & 6.82% respectively in July, 2022 and 3.90% and 3.97% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 6.16% & 6.21% in August, 2022 compared to 5.38% & 5.44% respectively in July, 2022 and 2.13% & 2.32% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise):

Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers July, 2022 August, 2022 July, 2022 August, 2022 General Index 1131 1140 1143 1152 Food 1058 1069 1066 1077 Pan, Supari, etc. 1913 1919 1923 1929 Fuel & Light 1263 1267 1255 1259 Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1190 1198 1226 1235 Miscellaneous 1196 1200 1201 1206

The CPI – AL and RL for the month of September, 2022 will be released on 20th October, 2022.