All 69 youths skilled under MCL-CSR get job placements

Bhubaneswar: All 69 youth from peripheral areas of coal mining projects skilled by Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) under CSR initiative of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) have got placement in leading companies.

At a valedictory function of the first batch of Skill Development Training Programme (SDTP), certificate of completion and appointment letter from various leading industries were handed over to all the 69 youths.

Shri G S Jolly, General Manager, MCL Bhubaneswar office, represented MCL side at the valedictory function. Shri Jolly appreciated CIPET for making the youth employable, and wished all of them a bright future in the industries.

MCL has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CIPET Bhubaneswar for providing 6-months residential Skill Development training to the youths from its operational areas.

At least 1000 youths from peripheral areas of MCL mines will be trained in ‘Machine Operation with specialisation in Blow Moulding, Plastic Processing, CNC Lathe and Injection Moulding’ at CIPET, Bhubaneswar.