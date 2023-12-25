Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Romantic Christmas Celebration Captivates Fans

Mumbai, December 25th — The festive cheer was alive and well in the heart of Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, as they shared glimpses of their intimate Christmas celebrations at the residence of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

In a heartwarming display of love and joy, Alia took to Instagram to treat her legion of fans with a peek into their cozy Christmas festivities. The inside pictures unveiled moments that reflected the warmth of the season and the couple’s affectionate bond.

One captivating snapshot revealed Alia and Ranbir seated intimately on a couch, their radiant smiles speaking volumes. Ranbir, in a tender gesture, was seen holding Alia in his arms, planting a gentle kiss on her cheek. The duo exuded sheer happiness as they soaked in the festive spirit.

The merry affair was not limited to the couple alone; Alia graciously shared the spotlight with her family. The actress was seen beaming alongside her mother, Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen, showcasing their joyous Christmas spirit.

A delightful touch was added with a glimpse of the beautifully adorned Christmas tree, which notably featured a nod to Alia’s endearing connection with her beloved pet, Raha.

The celebrations also included cherished moments with close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Alia’s childlike glee was evident as she playfully engaged with the frills of her dress, radiating sheer delight throughout the gathering.

Expressing her gratitude, Alia shared the heartfelt pictures with a caption that read, “Grateful for this bunch.. grateful for so so much..merry merry christmas & happy happy always [?].” Her words resonated the joyous sentiment of the day, spreading warmth and happiness among her followers.

The adorable couple’s celebration not only encapsulated the spirit of Christmas but also showcased the profound bond they share, setting hearts aflutter among fans and followers on social media.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor continue to be an epitome of love and togetherness, leaving their fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses into their charming world of romance and celebration.