AJIO Business LAUNCHES SAMBANDAM 2020 IN A DIGITAL AVATAR

Bhubaneswar: Considering the COVID-19 situation in the country, Ajio Business is hosting its annual mega trade show, Sambandam virtually. Launched as Sambandam – Digital festival 2020, the first-of-its-kind online trade show will enable Indian retailers to procure festive merchandise, including apparel and footwear, for Dussehra, Durga Puja and Garba from their homes and offices. Sambandam 2020 will be live from September 17-19, 2020 on https://register.ajiosambandam.com/. Celebrated film artist Vicky Kaushal and Jhanvi Kapoor are slated to inaugurate the Sambandam 2020.

Retailers across India are having a difficult time making their purchases due to time, logistical and monetary constraints arising from COVID-19. With the advent of Biggest Indian Festive Season stocking up for Dussehra, Durga Puja and Navratri is crucial! Ajio Business Sambandam will provide retailers a digital platform to buy latest and high-demand festive stocks from the safety of their homes and stores. A digital tradeshow would serve as a one-stop solution enabling them to make their purchases without risking their health and safety. What’s even better is that retailers could shop using the digital catalogue which comprises over one lakh styles from 1300+ brands. Specially curated festive collections have been organized for this event from 50+ top festive wear brands offered at best prices. Furthermore, retailers could benefit from market trends and tips provided by industry experts at the trade show through videos.

On registration, retailers can avail attractive offers from top brands and earn reward points on the platform by browsing, viewing videos, wish-listing etc and cash back. India’s top 70,000+ retailers in the Apparel & Footwear segment are expected to attend this exclusive retailer-only event.

From solving logistical problems to providing online buying channels, Sambandam Digital is building a digital relationship between buyers and sellers. To participate in Sambandam Digital, retailer simply has register on https://register.ajiosambandam.com/ and select merchandise and curate his festive stocks online unhindered by the pandemic.

