Odisha: 248 new COVID19 positive cases detected in Cuttack city

Cuttack: Out of the 374 new COVID19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 248 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 269 recoveries (15 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff.

