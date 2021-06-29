Airtel upgrades high speed network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to deliver the best network experience to customers

Hyderabad : Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, today said it has further upgraded its high speed data network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to deliver the best network experience to its customers.

Airtel has deployed an additional 4 MHz of its existing spectrum in the superior 900 MHz band for 4G and upgraded 10,000 mobile sites across the two states to 4G.

The additional deployment will significantly bolster capacity and strengthen an already superior network for customers with better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and rural areas. The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high speed data services.

Airtel has the largest spectrum bank of 65.4 Mhz in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With its diverse spectrum holdings across 2100/1800/900/2300 bands, the company is well positioned to serve the growing demand for high speed data services. Earlier this year, Airtel was the first telco to successfully demonstrate live 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad.

Avneet Singh Puri, CEO – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bharti Airtel said, “Additional deployment of L900 technology will further boost indoor coverage and add more muscle to Airtel’s 4G spectrum bank in the two states. To stay ahead of the curve, we recently demonstrated Live 5G service in Hyderabad. We will continue to invest aggressively in deployment of latest network technologies to delight our customers.”

Following the pandemic, the adoption of the work from home, online classes, video streaming has witnessed a massive surge. Airtel’s intervention to build additional capacities will go a long way in helping customers stay connected.

Airtel has over 3.1 crore customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and its network covers 97% population of the two states.