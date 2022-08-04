Airtel Payments Bank wins Virtual Bank of the Year (India) award at 7th Asian Banking and Finance Retail Banking Awards 2022

New Delhi: Airtel Payments Bank, India’s only multi-segment Fintech with a banking license has won the prestigious Virtual Bank of the Year award at the 7th edition of Asian Banking and Finance Retail Banking Awards 2022.

The ABF Retail Banking Awards honors outstanding banks and finance companies with innovative retail products, services and strategies that made a positive impact to its clients and the industry.

Commenting on winning the award, Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank said, “We are delighted to win the ‘Virtual Bank of the Year’ award at ABF banking. At Airtel Payments Bank, we have focused on creating a user friendly, safe and equitable digital banking experience, which touches every aspect of one’s digital life. Digital proliferation today is across the length & breath of India and that is where the bank’s reach ensures inclusion to all.”

The Virtual Bank of the Year award is given basis three criteria – remarkable milestones achieved, challenges which the bank has overcome, and the solutions implemented to overcome these challenges, and the unique and innovative initiatives taken to boost the company’s business.

Some of the past winners from 2021 in this category include CIMB Philippines and WeLab Bank, Hong Kong. Past winners from India include AU Small Finance Bank (Digital Banking Initiative of the Year – India), Axis Bank Limited (Financial Inclusion Initiative of the Year – India), ICICI Bank (COVID Management Initiative of the Year – India; Domestic Retail Bank of the Year – India), IndusInd Bank Ltd. (Mobile Banking & Payment Initiative of the Year – India; Open Banking Initiative of the Year – India), and Standard Chartered Bank (International Retail Bank of the Year – India).