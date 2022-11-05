New Delhi: The air quality in National Capital Delhi has slightly improved from the severe to the very poor category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 373 at 6 PM today. According to the Central Pollution Control Board data, the air quality in the NCR has also slipped into a very poor category.

As per SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, the quality is likely to improve further to ‘ Very poor’ or ‘Poor’ for the next two days due to a drop in stubble fire counts, reduction in local emissions, and moderate dispersion of pollutants leading to dilution of near-surface pollution.

Meanwhile, in view of worsening air pollution conditions, the Delhi government has shut down all primary schools from today onwards till the situation improves. Commercial vehicles and trucks that run on diesel have also been banned.

However, all vehicles carrying essential goods and those that run on CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to ply in Delhi.