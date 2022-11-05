The country’s biggest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of 13,265 crore rupees for the second quarter ended on the 30th of September. The Bank’s quarterly profit is 74 per cent higher than the 7,627 crore rupees reported in the year-ago period.

The SBI’s total income rose 14 per cent to 88,734 crore rupees in the reported quarter. The asset quality of the bank also improved with Gross NPAs declining to 3.5 per cent this quarter. Similarly, net NPAs also dropped to 0.8 per cent.